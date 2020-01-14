AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 1:30 PM Idaho Gov. Little promotes suicide prevention hotline partnership – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts a media event to promote the new partnership between the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and 2-1-1

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Emily Callihan, Communications Director, emily.callihan@gov.idago.gov, 1 208 854 3032

Wednesday, Jan. 15 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks during the 5th annual STEM Matters! at the Capitol event, Boise (12:00 PM MST); and addresses the participants of Leadership Boise, State Capitol, Boise (1:30 PM MST)

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Emily Callihan, Communications Director, emily.callihan@gov.idago.gov, 1 208 854 3032

Thursday, Jan. 16 11:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little holds a press conference regarding Zero-Based Rulemaking

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Emily Callihan, Communications Director, emily.callihan@gov.idago.gov, 1 208 854 3032

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jan. 16 9:00 AM Micron Technology: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Micron Technology, 110 Holger Way, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Kipp Bedard, Micron Technology Investor Relations, 1 208 368 4400