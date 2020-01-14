Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-SEATTLE-CAMPAIGN-SPENDING

Seattle reels in spending by ‘foreign-influenced’ companies

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has passed a measure to reel in political spending by “foreign-influenced” companies. The unanimous vote Monday came two months after council elections in which Amazon dropped a record $1.5 million in contributions. The measure blocks any corporation from giving money to candidates or to independent political-action committees if that corporation has one non-American investor holding at least 1% ownership, or two or more non-American investors holding at least 5%. Amazon has not said whether it would be considered a “foreign-influenced” company under the law, but Councilmember M. Lorena González has said she believes it would apply to the company.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

Washington lawmakers convene 60-day legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s first female speaker of the House was sworn in as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol to convene their 60-day legislative session. Democratic Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma is also the first openly gay lawmaker to take the role presiding over the chamber. Washington is now the eighth state to have a woman in the top spot in the House and the second state to have a gay speaker of the House, joining Oregon. Leaders in the House and Senate this year are tasked with writing a supplemental budget to make changes to the current two-year state budget. The session began Monday.

AP-US-OREGON-SWEPT-INTO-OCEAN

Oregon girl dead, boy missing after being swept into ocean

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NORTHWEST STORM

Snow causes power outages, strands motorists, closes schools

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays. About 19,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Monday morning along with more than 6,000 customers of the Snohomish Public Utility District. In Western Washington most of the snow fell north of Seattle overnight, with up to 9 inches reported in areas. Seattle Schools were delayed two hours while other districts closed. In Eastern Washington Spokane reported several inches of snow as well as school delays and closures.

SNOWMOBILER AVALANCHE DEATH

Snowmobiler dies in Eastern Oregon mountain avalanche

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an eastern Oregon man died in an avalanche Saturday while he was snowmobiling in the Elkhorn Mountains. The East Oregonian reported Monday that 33-year-old Richard Stephens was snowmobiling with three others in the northeastern Oregon mountain range when his vehicle was struck and trapped by an avalanche. Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash says a search and rescue team went to the scene, but the North Powder resident died. None of the other riders were injured in the avalanche. According to the Wallowa Avalanche Center, an avalanche warning for the Elkhorns, the Blue Mountains and the Wallowas had been in place since Saturday, and has been extended into this week.

AP-US-HEMP-REGULATIONS-WORRIED-GROWERS

High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hemp was ushered in as a federally legal agricultural crop under the groundbreaking 2018 Farm Bill. But now, draft rules for growing the cannabis plant closely related to marijuana have farmers up in arms. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the public comment period on its draft regulations by a month after farmers, processors and officials in nearly every state raised concerns. Whether and how the proposed rules are reworked will have a huge impact on next year’s planting season.

PATRIOT PRAYER CLASH-PLEAS

2 of 6 agree to riot plea in Patriot Prayer-antifa clash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men of six accused of inciting a riot between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub have pleaded guilty and were sentenced. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson isn’t among those who have reached deals with prosecutors. Matthew Cooper pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of riot outside the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub during the May Day clash. In addition to the ban on attending protests, Cooper was sentenced to three years of probation. Christopher Ponte pleaded no contest to riot and was sentenced to the protesting ban, three years probation and 10 days in jail.

NORTHWEST STORM

Seattle, Portland under winter weather advisory for snow

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood.

OREGON-SWEPT INTO THE OCEAN

Witness recalls panic after children swept to sea in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for a 4-year-old Oregon boy who was swept out to sea along with his 7-year-old sister and father. A police officer pulled the girl from the waves, but she died at a hospital. The father survived and is recovering from hypothermia. A powerful wave caught the Portland family by surprise on a remote beach Saturday. Spectacular storm-driven waves attract tourists each winter to the Oregon coast. A storm combined with an extreme high tide made the beaches especially dangerous. The boy’s body hasn’t been found, and the Coast Guard has discontinued the search.

PORT LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT

Port of Olympia settles lawsuit over storm water for $1.3M

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Port of Olympia has agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act at the port’s marine terminal. The Olympian reported the port and Waste Action Project of Covington settled the 2017 lawsuit that claimed the port was discharging polluted storm water into Budd Inlet. The agreement also lays out corrective action including installation of a curb to prevent storm water discharge at the marine terminal and restrictions related to loading logs. The port commission voted unanimously to approve the settlement last week.