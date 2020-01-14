Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LNG RAIL SHIPMENTS

HARRISBURG, PA. — The attorneys general of 15 states including Oregon and Washington said this week that they oppose a Trump administration proposal to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, arguing the trains will share tracks with passenger trains and travel through congested areas. By Marc Levy. SENT: 380 words.

OREGON CAP AND TRADE

SALEM, Ore. — A climate change bill that could dominate the 2020 Oregon legislative session got its first public hearing as lawmakers try to find a compromise on an issue that led to GOP senators walking out of the Capitol last year. SENT: 600 words.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

CALIFORNIA RECYCLING

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are considering upending the state’s struggling bottle and can recycling program by requiring beverage distributors to create a new system to take back their own containers, similar to one that has been successful in neighboring Oregon. By Don Thompson. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

EUROPE DATA PRIVACY

LONDON — Dating apps including Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder leak personal information to advertising tech companies in possible violation of European data privacy laws, a Norwegian consumer group said in a report Tuesday. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF:

SENATE PRESIDENT: Oregon Senate president, 76, hospitalized with hip pain.

MISSING MEN FISHING BOAT: Search on for 3 men after capsized fishing boat found.

PROUD BOY BRAWLER SENTENCE: Man banned from Portland protests for 2 years.

SALEM CAR CAMPING: Salem moves forward with plan to allow car camping.

PAYPAL CHARITY SETTLEMENT: Nevada, Oregon, other states part of $200K PayPal charity settlement.

LIQUID METH SAILBOAT GUILTY: Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty.

The AP-Portland, Ore.