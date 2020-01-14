Tuesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 61, Yamhill-Carlton 58
Beaverton 47, Mountainside 45
Brookings-Harbor 80, Douglas 53
Canby 58, Tigard 46
Cascade Christian 47, Sutherlin 43
Central Catholic 75, Barlow 55
Chemawa 47, Creswell 40
Churchill 75, Willamette 56
Clackamas 74, Centennial 33
Cleveland 70, Benson 55
Corvallis 77, Dallas 57
Country Christian 45, Grand View Christian 24
Days Creek 41, Riddle 30
De La Salle 72, Catlin Gabel 41
Four Rivers Community School 47, Harper 37
Franklin 57, Lincoln 47
Gervais 51, Colton 48, OT
Grant 84, Madison 33
Gresham 69, Reynolds 38
Jefferson 85, Central Linn 43
Kennewick, Wash. 83, Hermiston 35
Lake Oswego 65, Tualatin 50
Mohawk 62, Eddyville 51
Newberg 61, Century 55, OT
North Douglas 56, Camas Valley 40
North Eugene 53, Thurston 50
North Marion 53, Valley Catholic 47
Nyssa 57, Baker 55
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 50
Pleasant Hill 51, Harrisburg 38
Powder Valley 65, Imbler 54
Regis 61, Monroe 53
Riverdale 68, Horizon Christian Tualatin 64, OT
Roosevelt 72, Wilson 63
Salem Academy 52, Dayton 50
Scappoose 58, Hillsboro 53
Silverton 75, Lebanon 27
Southridge 52, Jesuit 32
Springfield 47, North Bend 34
Stayton 58, Newport 36
The Dalles 66, Goldendale, Wash. 48
Tillamook 59, Molalla 52
Union 40, Weston-McEwen 32
Western Christian High School 96, Sheridan 72
Westside Christian 64, Portland Adventist 50
Wilsonville 65, St. Helens 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Triangle Lake, ccd.
Banks vs. Hood River, ccd.
Estacada vs. Astoria, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Seaside, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Riverside, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Mapleton, ccd.
North Lake vs. Prospect, ccd.
Pilot Rock vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 67, Central Catholic 38
Beaverton 55, Mountainside 49
Central Linn 47, Jefferson 31
Century 55, Newberg 47
Chemawa 47, Creswell 40
Churchill 68, Willamette 36
Clackamas 52, Centennial 26
Corvallis 71, Dallas 37
Country Christian 36, Grand View Christian 27
De La Salle 55, Catlin Gabel 27
Four Rivers Community School 49, Harper 24
Gervais 47, Colton 18
Grant 84, Madison 33
Hillsboro 57, Scappoose 34
Horizon Christian Tualatin 47, Riverdale 36
Kennewick, Wash. 68, Hermiston 40
Lowell 22, East Linn Christian 21
Mohawk 68, Eddyville 38
Monroe 44, Regis 37
North Douglas 64, Camas Valley 14
Nyssa 33, Payette, Idaho 28
Parkrose 56, La Salle 53, OT
Philomath 64, Sweet Home 20
Portland Adventist 51, Westside Christian 34
Powder Valley 48, Imbler 14
Powers/Pacific Co-op 52, Glide 24
Putnam 69, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 51
Reynolds 48, Gresham 28
Salem Academy 46, Dayton 30
Scio 45, Blanchet Catholic 29
Sheldon 85, Roseburg 15
Silverton 51, Lebanon 30
Southridge 52, Jesuit 32
Stayton 58, Newport 36
Sunset 61, Aloha 57
Sutherlin 55, Cascade Christian 28
Thurston 37, North Eugene 34
Tigard 50, Canby 39
Tualatin 67, Lake Oswego 17
Vale 55, Weiser, Idaho 40
West Albany 52, South Albany 39
West Linn 66, Lakeridge 44
West Salem 71, McKay 35
Western Christian High School 54, Sheridan 35
Wilson 30, Roosevelt 18
Wilsonville 76, St. Helens 41
Yamhill-Carlton 41, Amity 38
Yoncalla 38, New Hope Christian 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Triangle Lake, ccd.
Estacada vs. Astoria, ccd.
Lyle, Wash. vs. Riverside, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Mapleton, ccd.
North Lake vs. Prospect, ccd.
Pilot Rock vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.
Seaside vs. Gladstone, ccd.
Summit vs. McNary, ccd.
