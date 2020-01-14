Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Tuesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 61, Yamhill-Carlton 58

Beaverton 47, Mountainside 45

Brookings-Harbor 80, Douglas 53

Canby 58, Tigard 46

Cascade Christian 47, Sutherlin 43

Central Catholic 75, Barlow 55

Chemawa 47, Creswell 40

Churchill 75, Willamette 56

Clackamas 74, Centennial 33

Cleveland 70, Benson 55

Corvallis 77, Dallas 57

Country Christian 45, Grand View Christian 24

Days Creek 41, Riddle 30

De La Salle 72, Catlin Gabel 41

Four Rivers Community School 47, Harper 37

Franklin 57, Lincoln 47

Gervais 51, Colton 48, OT

Grant 84, Madison 33

Gresham 69, Reynolds 38

Jefferson 85, Central Linn 43

Kennewick, Wash. 83, Hermiston 35

Lake Oswego 65, Tualatin 50

Mohawk 62, Eddyville 51

Newberg 61, Century 55, OT

North Douglas 56, Camas Valley 40

North Eugene 53, Thurston 50

North Marion 53, Valley Catholic 47

Nyssa 57, Baker 55

Philomath 57, Sweet Home 50

Pleasant Hill 51, Harrisburg 38

Powder Valley 65, Imbler 54

Regis 61, Monroe 53

Riverdale 68, Horizon Christian Tualatin 64, OT

Roosevelt 72, Wilson 63

Salem Academy 52, Dayton 50

Scappoose 58, Hillsboro 53

Silverton 75, Lebanon 27

Southridge 52, Jesuit 32

Springfield 47, North Bend 34

Stayton 58, Newport 36

The Dalles 66, Goldendale, Wash. 48

Tillamook 59, Molalla 52

Union 40, Weston-McEwen 32

Western Christian High School 96, Sheridan 72

Westside Christian 64, Portland Adventist 50

Wilsonville 65, St. Helens 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Triangle Lake, ccd.

Banks vs. Hood River, ccd.

Estacada vs. Astoria, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Seaside, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Riverside, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Mapleton, ccd.

North Lake vs. Prospect, ccd.

Pilot Rock vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 67, Central Catholic 38

Beaverton 55, Mountainside 49

Central Linn 47, Jefferson 31

Century 55, Newberg 47

Chemawa 47, Creswell 40

Churchill 68, Willamette 36

Clackamas 52, Centennial 26

Corvallis 71, Dallas 37

Country Christian 36, Grand View Christian 27

De La Salle 55, Catlin Gabel 27

Four Rivers Community School 49, Harper 24

Gervais 47, Colton 18

Grant 84, Madison 33

Hillsboro 57, Scappoose 34

Horizon Christian Tualatin 47, Riverdale 36

Kennewick, Wash. 68, Hermiston 40

Lowell 22, East Linn Christian 21

Mohawk 68, Eddyville 38

Monroe 44, Regis 37

North Douglas 64, Camas Valley 14

Nyssa 33, Payette, Idaho 28

Parkrose 56, La Salle 53, OT

Philomath 64, Sweet Home 20

Portland Adventist 51, Westside Christian 34

Powder Valley 48, Imbler 14

Powers/Pacific Co-op 52, Glide 24

Putnam 69, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 51

Reynolds 48, Gresham 28

Salem Academy 46, Dayton 30

Scio 45, Blanchet Catholic 29

Sheldon 85, Roseburg 15

Silverton 51, Lebanon 30

Southridge 52, Jesuit 32

Stayton 58, Newport 36

Sunset 61, Aloha 57

Sutherlin 55, Cascade Christian 28

Thurston 37, North Eugene 34

Tigard 50, Canby 39

Tualatin 67, Lake Oswego 17

Vale 55, Weiser, Idaho 40

West Albany 52, South Albany 39

West Linn 66, Lakeridge 44

West Salem 71, McKay 35

Western Christian High School 54, Sheridan 35

Wilson 30, Roosevelt 18

Wilsonville 76, St. Helens 41

Yamhill-Carlton 41, Amity 38

Yoncalla 38, New Hope Christian 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Triangle Lake, ccd.

Estacada vs. Astoria, ccd.

Lyle, Wash. vs. Riverside, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Mapleton, ccd.

North Lake vs. Prospect, ccd.

Pilot Rock vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.

Seaside vs. Gladstone, ccd.

Summit vs. McNary, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

