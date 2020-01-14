WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at noon.

STATE OF THE STATE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to give his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

MICROSOFT-NSA-SECURITY FLAW

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that could allow hackers to intercept seemingly secure communications. BY Matt O’Brien. SENT: 470 words. AP Photos.

BOEING PLANE-AMERICAN AIRLINES

CHICAGO — Boeing orders and deliveries of new jetliners plunged last year as the company struggled with the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max, which had been its best-selling plane. SENT: 440 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBC—WASHINGTON ST-ROLOVICH

The president of Washington State University tweeted Tuesday that Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich will take over as the Cougars’ head football coach, replacing Mike Leach. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-FREE AGENTS

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks head into the offseason with 19 unrestricted free agents, none bigger than Jadeveon Clowney, and depth concerns on both sides of the line of scrimmage. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 2 p.m. PT.

SOC—MILS-CHAMPS BEGIN

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two months after raising the MLS Cup title, the Seattle Sounders open training camp on Tuesday after a quiet offseason with limited moves due to lingering CBA negotiations. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

BKL—WNBA-CBA

NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 770 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—CHILD FATAL FIRE: 8-year-old child dies in house fire near Sultan.

—STREET SWEEPER DEATH: $4 million settlement after street-sweeper death in Bellevue.

—SALEM-CAR CAMPING: Salem moves forward with plan to allow car camping.

—LIQUID METH SAILBOAT-GUILTY: Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty.