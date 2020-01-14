WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STATE OF THE STATE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to give his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBC—WASHINGTON ST-ROLOVICH

Washington State is close to finalizing an agreement with Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich to take over as the Cougars’ head football coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-FREE AGENTS

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks head into the offseason with 19 unrestricted free agents, none bigger than Jadeveon Clowney, and depth concerns on both sides of the line of scrimmage. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 2 p.m. PT.

SOC—MILS-CHAMPS BEGIN

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two months after raising the MLS Cup title, the Seattle Sounders open training camp on Tuesday after a quiet offseason with limited moves due to lingering CBA negotiations. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

BKL—WNBA-CBA

NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 770 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—CHILD FATAL FIRE: 8-year-old child dies in house fire near Sultan.

—LIQUID METH SAILBOAT-GUILTY: Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty.