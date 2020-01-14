WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:25 p.m.

STATE OF THE STATE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee told a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday that Washington state must act now to reduce the number of people who are living without permanent shelter. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 710 words. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area. Winter storm watches were upgraded to warnings for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for much of the northern half of Western Washington. SENT: 250 words. AP Photos.

MICROSOFT-NSA-SECURITY FLAW

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that could allow hackers to intercept seemingly secure communications. BY Matt O’Brien. SENT: 480 words. AP Photos.

BOEING PLANE-AMERICAN AIRLINES

CHICAGO — Boeing orders and deliveries of new jetliners plunged last year as the company struggled with the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max, which had been its best-selling plane. SENT: 440 words. AP Photos.

LNG RAIL SHIPMENTS

HARRISBURG, PA. — The attorneys general of 15 states including Washington, Oregon, said this week that they oppose a Trump administration proposal to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, arguing the trains will share tracks with passenger trains and travel through congested areas. By Marc Levy. SENT: 380 words.

SPORTS

BKL—WNBA-CBA

NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

FBC—WASHINGTON ST-ROLOVICH

The president of Washington State University tweeted Tuesday that Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich will take over as the Cougars’ head football coach, replacing Mike Leach. SENT: 580 words. AP Photos.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-FREE AGENTS

RENTON, Wash. — When the Seattle Seahawks head into free agency, it’s clear where their focus will need to be. The line of scrimmage must be a priority for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll with several significant players that are pending free agents for the Seahawks.. By Tim Booth. SENT: 700 words.

SOC—MILS-CHAMPS BEGIN

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two months after raising the MLS Cup title, the Seattle Sounders open training camp on Tuesday after a quiet offseason with limited moves due to lingering CBA negotiations. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 5 p.m. PT.

BKL—LYNX SMITH: Lynx hire former star Katie Smith as assistant coach.

IN BRIEF:

—A PLACE FOR MOM-JOBS: Seattle-based company A Place for Mom to hire over 600 in Kansas.

—DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN-ID: Man killed by Spokane County sheriff’s deputy ID’d.

—PROUD BOY BRAWLER SENTENCE: Proud Boy brawler banned from Portland protests for 2 years.

—CHILD FATAL FIRE: 8-year-old child dies in house fire near Sultan.

—STREET SWEEPER DEATH: $4 million settlement after street-sweeper death in Bellevue.

—SALEM-CAR CAMPING: Salem moves forward with plan to allow car camping.

—LIQUID METH SAILBOAT-GUILTY: Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty.