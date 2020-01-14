Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Jan. 14 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Derek Kilmer keynotes CRFB discussion on 'Bridging Our Divides' – 'Bridging Our Divides: Confronting America's Threat from Within' Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget discussion, to examine the political, economic, and cultural root causes of the growing national divides and potential solutions, and featuring the work of FixUS, a new project of the CRFB. Includes keynote from Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer, with panelists Kahlil Byrd (Invest America), Tim Dixon (More in Common), Mickey Edwards (The Aspen Institute), Melissa Kearney (University of Maryland), Kevin Kosar (R Street Institute), Maya MacGuineas and Michael Murphy (CRFB), Ashley Quarcoo (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace), Nick Penniman (Issue one), Rachel Peric (Welcoming America), Richard Reeves (The Brookings Institution), Paul Stebbins (FixUS), and Will Wilkinson (Niskanen Center)

Location: Reserve Officers Association, 1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB events, events@crfb.org

Tuesday, Jan. 14 9:00 AM CANCELED: Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting

Location: White Salmon Fire Department, 220 NE Church Ave, White Salmon, WA

Weblinks: http://www.gorgecommission.org/

Contacts: Nancy Andring, Columbia River Gorge Commission, nancy.andring@gorgecommission.org, 1 509 493 3323 ext 221

Tuesday, Jan. 14 Microsoft discontinues Windows 7 support

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: WE Communications, Microsoft press (U.S.), rrt@we-worldwide.com, 1 425 638 7777

Tuesday, Jan. 14 Nada Surf begin North American tour

Location: Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/nadasurf

Contacts: Ken Weinstein, Big Hassle, Weinstein@bighassle.com, 1 212 619 1360

Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Wednesday, Jan. 15 SHRM People Analytics Conference

Location: Sheraton Grand Seattle, 1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.shrm.org/, https://twitter.com/SHRM

Contacts: SHRM, shrm@shrm.org, 1 800 283 7476 x3

Wednesday, Jan. 15 3:00 PM Former New Orleans Saint and ALS advocate Steve Gleason honored with Congressional Gold Medal – Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) advocate and former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, with participants including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Assistant Minority Leader Patty Murray, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees * Medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow on a civilian. Gleason is the first-ever NFL player to receive it, and one of fewer than 200 people overall * The Team Gleason charitable organization has provided almost $10 million in services to over 15,000 people living with ALS

Location: Statuary Hall, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Wednesday, Jan. 15 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the second of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Walnut Grove Elementary School, 6103 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Friday, Jan. 17 Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos commences three-day visit to India – Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos commences three-day visit to India. During his visit, he is expected to attend Amazon India's 'smbhav' event for small and medium businesses in New Delhi and participate in a 'mega Prime Video event' with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

Thursday, Jan. 16 Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner – Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner, honoring individuals that have made 'significant contributions to the agricultural community in the Greater Franklin County region and its immediate surrounding areas'

Location: Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center Pasco, 2525 N 20th Ave, Pasco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pascochamber.org, https://twitter.com/pascochamber

Contacts: Pasco Chamber of Commerce, 1 509 547 9755

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com