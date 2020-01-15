Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Coast Guard crews are searching for three men near Coos Bay, Oregon, after an air crew found a capsized fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday evening that the vessel is the 38-foot (11-meter) Pacific Miner. The Coast Guard says the bar conditions are 8 to 10-foot (3-meter) breaking waves.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a member of the far-right Proud Boys who was involved in physical altercations at Portland protests is barred from participating in city demonstrations for the next two years. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, was also sentenced to two years probation and 80 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for his role in a violent altercation. Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey also ordered he pay restitution to Timothy Ledwith, the man Toese and an associate, Donovan Flippo, assaulted in June 2018 in Portland. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony assault charge against Toese.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A climate change bill that could dominate the 2020 Oregon legislative session got its first public hearing as lawmakers try to find a compromise on an issue that led to GOP senators walking out of the Capitol last year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill to implement a so-called cap and trade program in Oregon took center stage in a three-hour meeting on Monday of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee. Lawmakers are meeting for part of this week in regularly scheduled interim committee hearings before the session begins Feb. 3.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, has voted unanimously to draft an emergency declaration legally allowing car camping in certain areas. Many members of the public who spoke at the council meeting Monday supported the push for car camping but stressed more needed to be done to help the homeless population. A study researching the option found the city of Salem has neither the funds nor the resources to manage a city-sponsored program. A privately-sponsored program — where site owners provide supervision, trash receptacles and access to bathrooms — was suggested as an alternative.