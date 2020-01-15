Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In his annual State of the State speech, Gov. Jay Insee said that homelessness is a “growing crisis.” Inslee told lawmakers the state must act now to reduce the number of people who are living without permanent shelter. About 10,000 people in the state are without shelter, and more than 11,000 live in temporary homeless housing, according to the most recent annual report from the state Department of Commerce. Inslee also called on lawmakers to pass a clean fuel standard that requires fuel producers and importers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with transportation fuels.

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say fishermen were rescued from inside a capsized fishing vessel. The Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday that officials from the fire department rescued the fishermen, who were reported to be cold but OK. Authorities had said three fishermen were on board. A Coast Guard air crew had found the capsized vessel, a 38-foot (11-meter) Pacific Miner.

UNDATED (AP) — A Place for Mom, a senior care referral service, plans to hire more than 600 employees and open a new Overland Park office. The Seattle-based company says hiring is already underway and will occur over five years. It plans to open a temporary office next week and then build a new office in Overland Park. The firm will receive about $12 million in state incentives. The Kansas Department of Commerce awarded the economic development incentives through seven state programs. A Place for Mom helps families find nursing homes and senior care services for elderly family members.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a member of the far-right Proud Boys who was involved in physical altercations at Portland protests is barred from participating in city demonstrations for the next two years. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, was also sentenced to two years probation and 80 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for his role in a violent altercation. Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey also ordered he pay restitution to Timothy Ledwith, the man Toese and an associate, Donovan Flippo, assaulted in June 2018 in Portland. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony assault charge against Toese.