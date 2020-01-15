Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Washington State has hired Nick Rolovich as its new football coach. Rolovich is leaving behind the beaches of Hawaii for the chance to be a Power Five coach at Washington State. Rolovich agreed to a five-year contract that will pay about $3 million per season. He replaces Mike Leach, who left last week for the head job at Mississippi State. Rolovich’s pass-happy, high-scoring offense is similar to Leach’s system. Rolovich was the coach at Hawaii for four seasons, going 28-27 and taking the Rainbow Warriors to three bowl games.

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders have opened their preseason training camp after a challenging offseason. Key players from last year’s team have moved on, and the Sounders have struggled to make any substantial additions to their roster. They have been left to guess how a new collective bargaining agreement could impact what Seattle wants to accomplish. The roster is thin for now, but the Sounders hope to make additions before the season begins in late February.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be focused on the offensive and defensive lines as the offseason begins. The Seahawks have 19 total unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason. Most of the key ones are on the offensive and defensive lines. Leading the list is Jadeveon Clowney after one season with the Seahawks. Clowney is not a traditional defensive end which could impact his market value. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed and end Quinton Jefferson are two other key free agents for the Seahawks. On the offensive side, right tackle Germain Ifedi, versatile tackle George Fant and guard Mike Iupati will all be free agents.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and its players have reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement. The eight-year contract begins this season and runs through 2027. The league says it will increase salaries, marketing opportunities and revenue sharing. There are also enhanced travel standards, maternity and family planning benefits and health and wellness improvements. It will pay players an average of $130,000 annually.