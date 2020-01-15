Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:30 p.m.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

KELLOGG — An avalanche at an Idaho ski resort that killed three people last week was triggered by skiers, despite the efforts of the ski patrol to mitigate the danger, according to a preliminary investigation. The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center said the ski patrol had taken steps on Jan. 7 to prevent avalanches at the Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho. SENT: 280 words.

STRONGER BEER-UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY — Businesses in communities bordering Utah say the state’s new and stronger beer allowances have hurt sales. The beer sales have dropped about 20% to 30% in Utah-bordering communities in Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada and Colorado, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. SENT: 230 words.

SUICIDE EMERGENCY NUMBER

BOISE — Idaho residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis can now dial a three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that suicide prevention help has been added to the existing 211 Idaho CareLine. SENT: 230 words.

ALSO:

YELLOWSTONE VISITS: Yellowstone airport sets passenger record; park visits drop

FBC-BOISE STATE-KIESAU: Boise State promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator