Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING MEN-FISHING BOAT

Search on for 3 men after capsized fishing boat found

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Coast Guard crews are searching for three men near Coos Bay, Oregon, after an air crew found a capsized fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday evening that the vessel is the 38-foot (11-meter) Pacific Miner. The Coast Guard says the bar conditions are 8 to 10-foot (3-meter) breaking waves.

PROUD BOY BRAWLER-SENTENCE

Proud Boy brawler banned from Portland protests for 2 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a member of the far-right Proud Boys who was involved in physical altercations at Portland protests is barred from participating in city demonstrations for the next two years. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, was also sentenced to two years probation and 80 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for his role in a violent altercation. Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey also ordered he pay restitution to Timothy Ledwith, the man Toese and an associate, Donovan Flippo, assaulted in June 2018 in Portland. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony assault charge against Toese.

OREGON-CAP AND TRADE

Work begins on new cap and trade bill for Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A climate change bill that could dominate the 2020 Oregon legislative session got its first public hearing as lawmakers try to find a compromise on an issue that led to GOP senators walking out of the Capitol last year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill to implement a so-called cap and trade program in Oregon took center stage in a three-hour meeting on Monday of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee. Lawmakers are meeting for part of this week in regularly scheduled interim committee hearings before the session begins Feb. 3.

SALEM-CAR CAMPING

Salem moves forward with plan to allow car camping

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, has voted unanimously to draft an emergency declaration legally allowing car camping in certain areas. Many members of the public who spoke at the council meeting Monday supported the push for car camping but stressed more needed to be done to help the homeless population. A study researching the option found the city of Salem has neither the funds nor the resources to manage a city-sponsored program. A privately-sponsored program — where site owners provide supervision, trash receptacles and access to bathrooms — was suggested as an alternative.

NORTHWEST STORM

Snow causes more school, road closures in Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area. Overnight snow prompted Seattle Public Schools to institute a two-hour delay Tuesday for the second day in row, while districts in Bellevue, Issaquah, Everett and Federal Way were among those closing. Winter Storm warnings have been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for much of the northern half of Western Washington, with another 3 to 5 inches possible in the Seattle area and high winds forecast for Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.

CALIFORNIA RECYCLING

California may require beverage makers to handle recycling

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California lawmakers are considering upending the state’s struggling bottle and can recycling program by requiring beverage distributors to create a new system to take back their own containers. A Senate committee is set to consider the proposal Wednesday as part of a plan that also would add wine and liquor bottles to the program. California is one of 10 states where consumers must pay a 5- or 10-cent deposit on bottles and cans that they can redeem when they turn in those containers. But about half of California’s recycling centers have closed in recent years, leaving consumers more likely to toss containers in the garbage.

CHILD FATAL FIRE

8-year-old child dies in house fire near Sultan

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl died and four others were burned in a fire that broke out in a house northeast of Seattle in Snohomish County. KING-TV reports a call came in about 1:30 a.m. Monday for the fire about two miles south of Sultan. Snohomish County Fire District 5 Chief Merlin Halvorson says the firefighting effort was hampered by the home’s remote location in the woods where heavy snow had caused trees to fall and block the road. He says all of the family members sustained burns or some kind of injury. Authorities say the fire was caused by clothes that ignited while drying near a wood stove and that no smoke alarms were in the house.

LIQUID METH SAILBOAT-GUILTY

Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A 65-year-old man from Canada found having a “possible drug overdose” aboard a sailboat loaded with jugs of liquid methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge. KATU-TV reports that prosecutors will recommend John Stirling serve a little over 7 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon said. Stirling also agreed to forfeit the sailboat. Stirling pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. Under the Act, Stirling could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.