Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STATE OF THE STATE-WASHINGTON

Gov. Jay Inslee says state must act on homelessness

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In his annual State of the State speech, Gov. Jay Insee said that homelessness is a “growing crisis.” Inslee told lawmakers the state must act now to reduce the number of people who are living without permanent shelter. About 10,000 people in the state are without shelter, and more than 11,000 live in temporary homeless housing, according to the most recent annual report from the state Department of Commerce. Inslee also called on lawmakers to pass a clean fuel standard that requires fuel producers and importers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with transportation fuels.

MISSING MEN-FISHING BOAT

3 men rescued from capsized fishing boat

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say fishermen were rescued from inside a capsized fishing vessel. The Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday that officials from the fire department rescued the fishermen, who were reported to be cold but OK. Authorities had said three fishermen were on board. A Coast Guard air crew had found the capsized vessel, a 38-foot (11-meter) Pacific Miner.

A PLACE FOR MOM-JOBS

A Place for Mom to hire more than 600 employees in Kansas

A Place for Mom, a senior care referral service, plans to hire more than 600 employees and open a new Overland Park office. The Seattle-based company says hiring is already underway and will occur over five years. It plans to open a temporary office next week and then build a new office in Overland Park. The firm will receive about $12 million in state incentives. The Kansas Department of Commerce awarded the economic development incentives through seven state programs. A Place for Mom helps families find nursing homes and senior care services for elderly family members.

PROUD BOY BRAWLER-SENTENCE

Proud Boy brawler banned from Portland protests for 2 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a member of the far-right Proud Boys who was involved in physical altercations at Portland protests is barred from participating in city demonstrations for the next two years. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, was also sentenced to two years probation and 80 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for his role in a violent altercation. Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey also ordered he pay restitution to Timothy Ledwith, the man Toese and an associate, Donovan Flippo, assaulted in June 2018 in Portland. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony assault charge against Toese.

AP-DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN-ID

Man killed by Spokane County sheriff’s deputy ID’d

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man killed by a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as 25-year-old Clando Anitok. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday said Brent C. Miller is the deputy who fired his weapon at Anitok. The Spokesman-Review reports Miller tried to stop Anitok’s car Friday and a short pursuit happened after Anitok didn’t stop. The sheriff’s office says Anitok soon after crashed into a fence and confronted the deputy who unsuccessfully tried to use a Taser. Miller then chased Anitok into a backyard where the sheriff’s office says Anitok turned toward the deputy and reached into his waistband. Miller shot Anitok once and he was pronounced dead on scene.

STREET SWEEPER DEATH

$4 million settlement after street-sweeper death in Bellevue

SEATTLE (AP) — The family of a man who was crushed to death by a street sweeper in Bellevue has agreed to settle a wrongful death case for $4 million. Alexandru Culai was walking near a construction zone when the machine backed up and ran him over in February 2018. Culai’s family sued the company that operated the street sweeper _ Nelson and Sons Construction, doing business as Team Nelson _ in King County Superior Court. Kevin Coluccio, an attorney for two of Culai’s three sons, says the settlement still needs court approval. The company did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

SALEM-CAR CAMPING

Salem moves forward with plan to allow car camping

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, has voted unanimously to draft an emergency declaration legally allowing car camping in certain areas. Many members of the public who spoke at the council meeting Monday supported the push for car camping but stressed more needed to be done to help the homeless population. A study researching the option found the city of Salem has neither the funds nor the resources to manage a city-sponsored program. A privately-sponsored program — where site owners provide supervision, trash receptacles and access to bathrooms — was suggested as an alternative.

NORTHWEST STORM

Snow causes more school, road closures in Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area. Overnight snow prompted Seattle Public Schools to institute a two-hour delay Tuesday for the second day in row, while districts in Bellevue, Issaquah, Everett and Federal Way were among those closing. Winter Storm warnings have been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for much of the northern half of Western Washington, with another 3 to 5 inches possible in the Seattle area and high winds forecast for Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.

CHILD FATAL FIRE

8-year-old child dies in house fire near Sultan

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl died and four others were burned in a fire that broke out in a house northeast of Seattle in Snohomish County. KING-TV reports a call came in about 1:30 a.m. Monday for the fire about two miles south of Sultan. Snohomish County Fire District 5 Chief Merlin Halvorson says the firefighting effort was hampered by the home’s remote location in the woods where heavy snow had caused trees to fall and block the road. He says all of the family members sustained burns or some kind of injury. Authorities say the fire was caused by clothes that ignited while drying near a wood stove and that no smoke alarms were in the house.

LIQUID METH SAILBOAT-GUILTY

Man with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A 65-year-old man from Canada found having a “possible drug overdose” aboard a sailboat loaded with jugs of liquid methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge. KATU-TV reports that prosecutors will recommend John Stirling serve a little over 7 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon said. Stirling also agreed to forfeit the sailboat. Stirling pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. Under the Act, Stirling could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.