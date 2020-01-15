AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 15 4:30 PM Health Share of Oregon public engagement meeting – Health Share of Oregon’s Board of Directors host a public engagement meeting, with agenda including a discussion on the transition to new health system partnerships

Location: Health Share of Oregon, 2121 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.healthshareoregon.org/

Contacts: Stephanie Vandehey, stephanie@healthshareoregon.org, 1 503 416 3958

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Friday, Jan. 17 Innovations in Technology Conference – Annual Innovations in Technology Conference (formerly the Technology Initiative Grants Conference), sponsored by the Legal Services Corporation, focusing on the use of technology to address the civil legal needs of low-income Americans

Location: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.lsc.gov, https://twitter.com/lsctweets, #lscitc

Contacts: Carl Rauscher, LSC, rauscherc@lsc.gov, 1 202 295 1615, 1 202 510 1678

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 17 12:00 PM CHC leads Congressional Delegation to investigate impact of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy – Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro and Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela lead Congressional delegation to Brownsville, TX, and Matamaros, Mexico, to investigate the impacts of the Trump Administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and the use of tent court facilities to adjudicate ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum cases. Delegation includes Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio, Suzanne Bonamici, Ben Ray Lujan, Rosa DeLauro, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Nanette Diaz Barragan, Linda Sanchez, Grace Napolitano, Pete Aguilar, Norma Torres, Sylvia Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee, Brendan Boyle, Jimmy Panetta and Ed Case * Includes press briefing (12:00 PM CST), following a visit to asylum-seekers in Matamoros, which has the largest tent camp of its kind on the U.S.-Mexico border, a tour of tent court facilities in Brownsville, and discussions with families under the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Location: Xeriscape Park, Brownsville, TX

Weblinks: https://congressionalhispaniccaucus-castro.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HispanicCaucus

Contacts: Elena Pino, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, CHCPressOffice@mail.house.gov, 1 202 507 0273

Please RSVP to elena.pino@mail.house.gov. The press conference will also be live streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/congressional.hispanic.caucus/