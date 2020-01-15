Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CRABBING BOAT-THREE RESCUED

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three men were in good condition early Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast. Their harrowing rescue was caught on video the night before. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos, video.

LEGISLATURE CLIMATE BILL REPUBLICANS

SALEM, Ore. — The GOP leader in the Oregon Senate said Wednesday there could be another walkout by Republicans over legislation aimed at stemming global warming. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 460 words.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — More snow fell in the Northwest through Wednesday, causing Washington state officials to send food, water and fuel to an area hit hard northeast of Seattle and resulting in an hourslong rescue of a stranded couple southwest of Mt. Bachelor in Oregon. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

NORPAC FACILITIES SALE

SALEM, Ore. — The $49 million sale of NORPAC Foods’ Salem, Brooks and Stayton processing facilities to cold storage giant Lineage Logistics was approved Tuesday by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Peter McKittrick, contingent on agreements being reached concerning previous union contracts. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SEX DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT: Ex-sheriff’s office employee files discrimination suit.

—SALMON HATCHERY TRIBE: Tribes break ground on hatchery that aims to restore salmon.

—CRATER LAKE POWER OUTAGE: Heavy snow causes power outage at Crater Lake National Park.

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Bend man who shot, killed woman sentenced to 9 years.

