Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2 p.m.

CRABBING BOAT-THREE RESCUED

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three men were in good condition early Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast. Their harrowing rescue was caught on video the night before. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos, video.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — Another winter storm brought more snow to Western Washington through Wednesday morning, dropping more than a foot of snow on parts of the Olympic Peninsula. SENT: 290 words. With AP photos.

NORPAC FACILITIES SALE

SALEM, Ore. — The $49 million sale of NORPAC Foods’ Salem, Brooks and Stayton processing facilities to cold storage giant Lineage Logistics was approved Tuesday by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Peter McKittrick, contingent on agreements being reached concerning previous union contracts. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SALMON HATCHERY TRIBE: Tribes break ground on hatchery that aims to restore salmon.

—CRATER LAKE POWER OUTAGE: Heavy snow causes power outage at Crater Lake National Park.

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Bend man who shot, killed woman sentenced to 9 years.

The AP-Portland, Ore.