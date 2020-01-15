Pacific looks to extend streak vs Portland

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Pacific (14-5, 2-1) vs. Portland (9-9, 1-2)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. Pacific has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Pilots. Portland’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 80-76 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: Jahlil Tripp is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Gary Chivichyan is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.1 points per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13 points.

WCC IMPROVEMENT: The Pilots have scored 72.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tripp has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Pacific’s Chivichyan has attempted 101 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 24 over the past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pilots have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Portland has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its past three outings while Pacific has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Tigers have averaged 20.4 free throws per game and 23.8 per game over their last five games.

