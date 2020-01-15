WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:05 p.m.

MICROSOFT-HOUSING CRISIS FUND

SEATTLE — One year after Microsoft announced it was committing $500 million toward affordable housing in the Seattle area, it’s upping that by half. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 440 words. AP Photos.

RAIL TRAIL HOMEOWNERS

SEATTLE — Officials want the owners of about 150 properties along a Washington state lake to remove docks, boat lifts, decks, driveways, fences, landscaping and other amenities that stand in the way of completing a long-anticipated paved trail through the area. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 530 words.

CRABBING BOAT-THREE RESCUED

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three men are OK after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast after a harrowing rescue caught on video. The 38-foot Pacific Miner was flipped upside-down by large waves late Tuesday and then got caught on rocks in a jetty in Coos Bay. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 430 words. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Another storm brought more snow to Western Washington through Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of snow on parts of the Olympic Peninsula. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state Emergency Management Division was bringing food, water and fuel to people living northeast of Seattle between Gold Bar and Skykomish, where U.S. Highway 2 has been largely closed for days because of downed trees and power lines. SENT: 290 words. AP Photos.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-WINTER STORMS-SNOWPACK

SALEM, Ore. — Widespread snowstorms have boosted the Pacific Northwest’s previously anemic snow pack to almost normal levels in just two weeks. SENT: 290 words. With AP photo.

SMALLBIZ-SMALL TALK-AMAZON AND COMPETITORS

NEW YORK – Small business owners who want to sell their products on Amazon must weigh the pros and cons of the huge online retailer. By Joyce M. Rosenberg. SENT: 1,00 words. AP Photos.

MICHAEL AVENATTI CHARGES

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge revoked attorney Michael Avenatti’s bail Wednesday, forcing a delay of his New York extortion trial set for next week after prosecutors said he was hiding assets from creditors to live lavishly. By Brian Melley and Amy Taxin. SENT: 930 words. With AP photos.

POWER PLANT-FUTURE

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana regulators said they expect to have about $400 million in bonds in place by July to pay for future cleanup work at the Colstrip power plant. But the statement by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality was met with skepticism from state lawmakers who said they received similar assurances in the past that did not come to fruition. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF:

—PLASTIC BAG BAN: Plastic bag ban passes Washington Senate again.

—SEX DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT: Ex-sheriff’s office employee files discrimination suit.

—TRAIN FATAL: Train strikes, killes pedestrian near Sumner.