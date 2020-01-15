WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at noon.

MICROSOFT-HOUSING CRISIS FUND

SEATTLE — One year after Microsoft announced it was committing $500 million toward affordable housing in the Seattle area, it’s upping that by half. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 440 words. AP Photos.

CRABBING BOAT-THREE RESCUED

Three men are OK after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast after a harrowing rescue caught on video. The 38-foot Pacific Miner was flipped upside-down by large waves late Tuesday and then got caught on rocks in a jetty in Coos Bay. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the vessel and launched a rescue. Local fire firefighters cut through the ship’s hull with saws and pulled the men out with ropes. A local business owner who videotaped the rescue says it was a miracle the boat didn’t wash out to sea. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 470 words. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Another winter storm brought more snow to Western Washington through Wednesday morning, dropping more than a foot of snow on parts of the Olympic Peninusla. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-WINTER STORMS-SNOWPACK

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Widespread snowstorms have boosted the Pacific Northwest’s previously anemic snow pack to almost normal levels in just two weeks. SENT: 290 words.

SMALLBIZ-SMALL TALK-AMAZON AND COMPETITORS

NEW YORK – Small business owners who want to sell their products on Amazon must weigh the pros and cons of the huge online retailer. By Joyce M. Rosenberg. SENT: 1,00 words. AP PHotos.

POWER PLANT-FUTURE

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana regulators said they expect to have about $400 million in bonds in place by July to pay for future cleanup work at the Colstrip power plant. But the statement by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality was met with skepticism from state lawmakers who said they received similar assurances in the past that did not come to fruition. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF:

—TRAIN FATAL: Train strikes, killes pedestrian near Sumner.