WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CRABBING BOAT-THREE RESCUED

Three men are OK after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast after a harrowing rescue caught on video. The 38-foot Pacific Miner was flipped upside-down by large waves late Tuesday and then got caught on rocks in a jetty in Coos Bay. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the vessel and launched a rescue. Local fire firefighters cut through the ship’s hull with saws and pulled the men out with ropes. A local business owner who videotaped the rescue says it was a miracle the boat didn’t wash out to sea. By Gillian Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Another winter storm brought more snow to Western Washington through Wednesday morning, dropping more than a foot of snow on parts of the Olympic Peninusla. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SMALLBIZ-SMALL TALK-AMAZON AND COMPETITORS

NEW YORK – Small business owners who want to sell their products on Amazon must weigh the pros and cons of the huge online retailer. By Joyce M. Rosenberg. SENT: 1,00 words. AP PHotos.

IN BRIEF:

—TRAIN FATAL: Train strikes, killes pedestrian near Sumner.