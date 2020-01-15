Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Jan. 15 10:00 AM SeaTac Airport managing director speaks on 2020 ‘customer focused initiatives’ – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle provides press with a preview of ‘major customer focused initiatives and amenities’ inspired by the Pacific Northwest to improve the aiport over 2020. Other speakers include Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk

Location: Sea-Tac Airport, SeaTac, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/sea-tac, https://twitter.com/SeaTacAirport

Contacts: Kate Hudson, Sea-Tac Airport, Hudson.K@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 6801

Wednesday, Jan. 15 3:00 PM Former New Orleans Saint and ALS advocate Steve Gleason honored with Congressional Gold Medal – Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) advocate and former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, with participants including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Assistant Minority Leader Patty Murray, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees * Medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow on a civilian. Gleason is the first-ever NFL player to receive it, and one of fewer than 200 people overall * The Team Gleason charitable organization has provided almost $10 million in services to over 15,000 people living with ALS

Location: Statuary Hall, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Wednesday, Jan. 15 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the second of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Walnut Grove Elementary School, 6103 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Friday, Jan. 17 Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos commences three-day visit to India – Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos commences three-day visit to India. During his visit, he is expected to attend Amazon India’s ‘smbhav’ event for small and medium businesses in New Delhi and participate in a ‘mega Prime Video event’ with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

Thursday, Jan. 16 Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner – Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner, honoring individuals that have made ‘significant contributions to the agricultural community in the Greater Franklin County region and its immediate surrounding areas’

Location: Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center Pasco, 2525 N 20th Ave, Pasco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pascochamber.org, https://twitter.com/pascochamber

Contacts: Pasco Chamber of Commerce, 1 509 547 9755

Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 16 Previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of Sam Shepard comedy – ‘True West’, previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of the comedy play by Sam Shepard, following two brothers from different walks of life as they clash when they have to house sit for their mother in a Los Angeles suburb, exploring the misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream. Opening night 22 Jan

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

