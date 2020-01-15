Weber State, Idaho State meet in conference play

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Weber State (5-11, 1-4) vs. Idaho State (6-8, 3-2)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes meet as Weber State battles Idaho State. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Idaho State knocked off Northern Arizona by four points, while Weber State came up short in a 71-57 game at Sacramento State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has averaged 14.1 points while Chier Maker has put up 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Jerrick Harding has averaged 18.6 points while Cody John has put up 12.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bengals have given up just 67 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 36.9 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-9 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

COLD SPELL: Weber State has scored 60.7 points per game and allowed 78 over its three-game road losing streak.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Idaho State’s defense has forced 12.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 8.7 turnovers over its last three games.

