Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 56, Blackfoot 49
Burley 64, Wood River 60
Garden Valley 65, Salmon River 46
Idaho Falls 56, Thunder Ridge 48
Kimberly 65, Buhl 35
Middleton 81, Kuna 49
Minico 61, Twin Falls 60
Rigby 61, Highland 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 43, Hansen 36
Ririe 53, Salmon 15
Salmon River 66, Garden Valley 26
Soda Springs 75, Aberdeen 22
Teton 61, South Fremont 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
W. Jefferson vs. N. Fremont, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/