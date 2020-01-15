Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:56 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 56, Blackfoot 49

Burley 64, Wood River 60

Garden Valley 65, Salmon River 46

Idaho Falls 56, Thunder Ridge 48

Kimberly 65, Buhl 35

Middleton 81, Kuna 49

Minico 61, Twin Falls 60

Rigby 61, Highland 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 43, Hansen 36

Ririe 53, Salmon 15

Salmon River 66, Garden Valley 26

Soda Springs 75, Aberdeen 22

Teton 61, South Fremont 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

W. Jefferson vs. N. Fremont, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles