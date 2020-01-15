Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 41, Myrtle Point 31
Coquille 83, Waldport 45
Falls City 60, Oregon School for Deaf 35
Forest Grove 63, Glencoe 50
Knappa 52, Columbia Christian 49
Nestucca 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 42
Nyssa 76, Ontario 62
Perrydale 70, Willamette Valley Christian 33
Reedsport 73, Gold Beach 61
Sherwood 67, Liberty 53
The Dalles 66, Goldendale, Wash. 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 62, Myrtle Point 29
Coquille 61, Waldport 36
Falls City 29, Oregon School for Deaf 20
Forest Grove 52, Glencoe 37
Gold Beach 65, Reedsport 40
Liberty 47, Sherwood 39
Neah-Kah-Nie 38, Nestucca 37
Perrydale 49, Willamette Valley Christian 28
St. Paul 65, Crosshill Christian 25
Umatilla 53, Irrigon 49
___
