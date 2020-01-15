Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Published 10:19 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 41, Myrtle Point 31

Coquille 83, Waldport 45

Falls City 60, Oregon School for Deaf 35

Forest Grove 63, Glencoe 50

Knappa 52, Columbia Christian 49

Nestucca 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 42

Nyssa 76, Ontario 62

Perrydale 70, Willamette Valley Christian 33

Reedsport 73, Gold Beach 61

Sherwood 67, Liberty 53

The Dalles 66, Goldendale, Wash. 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 62, Myrtle Point 29

Coquille 61, Waldport 36

Falls City 29, Oregon School for Deaf 20

Forest Grove 52, Glencoe 37

Gold Beach 65, Reedsport 40

Liberty 47, Sherwood 39

Neah-Kah-Nie 38, Nestucca 37

Perrydale 49, Willamette Valley Christian 28

St. Paul 65, Crosshill Christian 25

Umatilla 53, Irrigon 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

