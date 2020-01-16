Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has taken testimony involving Idaho’s education standards on English and literacy for the state’s 300,000 students put forward by the Idaho State Board of Education. The House Education Committee on Wednesday opted not to vote on a recommendation to the full House on whether to approve or reject them until also hearing testimony on math and science standards in coming days. The standards are benchmarks adopted by more than 40 states to describe what students should know after completing each grade. Those opposed to keeping them say they are failing Idaho students. Those in favor of keeping them say that are keeping Idaho students competitive.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A member of the Idaho House of Representatives says he won’t resign following his conviction in Texas of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls said Wednesday he plans to be back in the Idaho Statehouse on Monday to represent his northern Idaho constituents. Green says he plans to appeal his conviction on Wednesday and will have time to serve out the rest of his term. He says he’s not planning to defend the seat in this year’s election because he’ll likely be sent to prison. Green’s status in the House isn’t clear.

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A preliminary investigation says an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort that killed three people last week was triggered by skiers, despite the efforts of the ski patrol to mitigate the danger. The preliminary report by the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center says the ski patrol had taken steps on Jan. 7 to prevent avalanches on the ski run at the Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho. Three skiers died and two others were pulled alive from the snow after the avalanche. A few other skiers were partially buried and survived. The avalanche occurred beneath an area of difficult and expert runs.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis can now dial 2-1-1 to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Gov. Brad Little announced the partnership between the 211 Idaho CareLine and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline on Tuesday. Previously, 211 callers seeking suicide prevention help would be transferred to an operator, who would give them a separate 10-digit phone number to call. Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Idahoans aged 15 to 34.