Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three men were in good condition early Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast. Their harrowing rescue was caught on video the night before. The 38-foot Pacific Miner was flipped upside-down by large waves late Tuesday and then got caught on rocks in a jetty in Coos Bay. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the vessel and launched a rescue. Local fire firefighters cut through the ship’s hull with saws and pulled the men out. A bait shop owner who posted video of the rescue says it was a miracle the boat didn’t wash out to sea.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The GOP leader in the Oregon Senate says there could be another walkout by Republicans over legislation aimed at stemming global warming. Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., told reporters Wednesday that a bill being prepared by Democrats in the Legislature, which they control, is similar to one that was introduced in 2019. Republicans in the Senate staged a nine-day walkout over that bill, denying a quorum. They returned only after Democrats realized they lacked votes to independently pass the measure. The draft bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each ton of gas they emit, and create an overall cap for emissions allowed in the state.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Snowfall around the Northwest has continued, dropping over a foot on parts of the Olympic Peninsula Wednesday and resulting in the rescue Tuesday of a stranded couple southwest of Mt. Bachelor in Oregon. The Seattle metro area didn’t see much new snow Wednesday but many schools, including those in Seattle, remain delayed or closed because of lingering snow and ice. Over 20,000 customers were without power Wednesday afternoon as high winds blew in. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state Emergency Management Division brought food, water and fuel to people between Gold Bar and Skykomish, where U.S. Highway 2 has been closed for days because of downed trees and power lines.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Widespread snowstorms have boosted Oregon’s previously anemic snow pack to almost normal levels statewide in just two weeks. The biggest improvements in what is called “snow-water equivalent” are in the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes basins. Those areas were at 26% of normal on Dec. 30 and are now at 90% of normal. Last year saw something similar unfold in Oregon. Snowpack was lagging then as well, but a series of storms hit in February that boosted the snow-water equivalent. Snowpack is a crucial source of water for farms, especially in Eastern Oregon.