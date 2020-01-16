Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials want the owners of about 150 properties along a Washington state lake to remove docks, boat lifts, decks, driveways, fences, landscaping and other amenities that stand in the way of completing a long-anticipated paved trail through the area. King County sent letters this week to the property owners along the East Lake Sammamish Trail, east of Seattle, telling them to remove any personal property by September so that construction can begin as planned next year. The county said that if the homeowners don’t, it will _ and it may charge them for it.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has once again approved a measure to ban single-use plastic bags. The chamber voted 30-19 Wednesday to re-pass the measure it first passed during last year’s legislative session. The bill now heads to the House, where it stalled last year. The bill would ban stores from giving out single-use plastic carryout bags and require an 8-cent charge for other bags handed out.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three men were in good condition early Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast. Their harrowing rescue was caught on video the night before. The 38-foot Pacific Miner was flipped upside-down by large waves late Tuesday and then got caught on rocks in a jetty in Coos Bay. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the vessel and launched a rescue. Local fire firefighters cut through the ship’s hull with saws and pulled the men out. A bait shop owner who posted video of the rescue says it was a miracle the boat didn’t wash out to sea.

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after Microsoft announced it was committing $500 million toward affordable housing in the Seattle area, it’s upping that by half. Jane Broom, the company’s senior director of philanthropies, said in a blog post Wednesday the additional $250 million will provide a line of credit to help the Washington State Finance Commission finance about 3,000 additional units of affordable housing. The company says its encouraged by the momentum for addressing homelessness in the region, but that it remains a serious challenge.