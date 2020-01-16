Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win. The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go. But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn’t threaten again. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Stanford has been the surprise of the Pac-12 so far this season, entering this week as the only team without a conference loss. The young Cardinal opened Pac-12 play with a win over rival California and swept the Washington schools last week. Stanford faces a big test on Saturday on the road against Southern California. The Cardinal open the week with a road game against UCLA.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Serena Williams will be part of the U.S. team for its Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia. It will be the first time Williams has participated in the Fed Cup since 2018. Williams has played in 10 previous Fed Cup competitions. She is 13-0 in singles and 3-2 in doubles since her first appearance in 1999. The U.S. will face Latvia on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 in Everett, Washington. The winner will advance to the Fed Cup finals in April in Budapest, Hungary.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State has tapped Eric Kiesau to take over as offensive coordinator following the departure of Zak Hill. Kiesau has been on the Broncos staff the past three seasons as the wide receivers coach. He was also given the title of co-offensive coordinator last season. Hill left after the season to take the offensive coordinator role at Arizona State. Kiesau has plenty of past experience as an offensive coordinator. He held the position at Colorado, Washington and Fresno State.