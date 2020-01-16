Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:50 p.m.

LAWMAKER CONVICTED

BOISE — The Idaho Attorney General says a northern Idaho lawmaker is no longer fit to serve because he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government. Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls has said he does not plan to resign, however, and his colleagues in the Statehouse are still wrestling over what to do next. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: Developing.

NORTHWEST STORM

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Portions of a road through rural mountain communities northeast of Seattle reopened, allowing some supplies into an area that has been without power for days because of a series of winter storms that brought several feet of snow to parts of western Washington. SENT: 315 words. WITH AP Photos.

ALSO:

EXECUTIVE ORDERS-IDAHO: Idaho governor issues orders further cutting red tape

IDAHO PILEUP-DIESEL SPILL: Pileup injures 33, spills diesel fuel on Idaho highway

SAWTOOTH VALLEY-WATER DIVERSIONS: Water users appeal ruling on central Idaho water diversions

RAMEY MURDER-TRIAL SET: Woman charged in Hope murder case pleads not guilty