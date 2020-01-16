Oregon Afternoon News Digest

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DAIRIES-NITRATE CONTAMINATION

SALEM, Ore. — Eight state and national health and environment groups are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take emergency action because they say Oregon regulators have failed to curb nitrate contamination in drinking water sources near large dairies and feedlots. The groups filed a Safe Drinking Water Act petition with the EPA Thursday, saying the contamination presents “an imminent and substantial endangerment to the health of the residents of the Lower Umatilla Basin in Oregon.” It asks for six specific actions, including supplying free drinking water to affected residents in the area — which includes Hermiston, Boardman and Irrigon. SENT: 248 words.

SWEPT INTO THE OCEAN-MOTHER

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of two young children who drowned off the Oregon coast when a rogue wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean has posted a statement on social media thanking supporters for their prayers and messages. Jamie Stiles, of Portland, said in the message posted on Facebook late Wednesday that she is “not ok right now” but is in treatment. Her children, 7-year-old Lola and 4-year-old William, drowned last Saturday on Oregon’s northern coast when heavy surf swept them into the ocean as they walked on a beach path. Stiles’ husband, Jeremy, survived and is recovering in a hospital. SENT: 249 words.

CBD OIL TREATMENT-SURGERY

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon teenager who was taken out of state by her mother to avoid surgery for a rare type of liver cancer has had the operation while in the custody of the state welfare officials. Kylee Dixon was recovering Thursday in an intensive care unit after surgery earlier in the week to remove liver tumors. Christine Dixon has said she didn’t want her daughter to have the surgery after months of chemotherapy debilitated Kylee and that she did much better on CBD oil, a non-psychoactive compound extracted from cannabis plants, and other alternative therapies. SENT: 348 words.

NORTHWEST STORM

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Portions of a road through rural mountain communities northeast of Seattle reopened, allowing some supplies into an area that has been without power for days because of a series of winter storms . The storms brought several feet of snow to parts of western Washington. Scattered power outages were reported early Thursday throughout western Washington, Among those affected were hundreds of people in and around the small towns of Skykomish and Baring on U.S. Highway 2, which runs across the Cascade Mountain range.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE-OREGON-NATIVE AMERICAN CURRICULUM

EUGENE, Ore. — This month, Oregon’s Department of Education finally rolled out the first pieces of new statewide curriculum on the history and culture of Native Americans in Oregon after lawmakers passed Senate Bill 13 in 2017 with the hope of remedying years of incomplete or inaccurate teachings. Eds: An AP Member Exchange. SENT: 1,579 words.

LURING MINORS-BAIL

BEND, Ore. — A judge raised bail to $5 million for a 41-year-old Bend man who authorities say posed as a teenage boy online to seek explicit photos from dozens of girls around the country over a period of at least four years. KTVZ-TV reports Keith Fyten was arrested on a 95-count indictment and warrant at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as he returned from the Netherlands, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies revealed Wednesday. SENT: 232 words.

SPORTS:

BKC-OREGON STATE-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Oregon State travels north to face slumping Washington on Thursday night. The Huskies have dropped three of four to start conference play while the Beavers are coming off an impressive romp over Arizona last weekend. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 8 p.m. PT. 600 words.

BKC-T25-OREGON-WASHINGTON STATE

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 8 Oregon plays at Washington State on Thursday. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming: 600 words. Game starts at 6 p.m. PT. Photos.

BKC-T25—STANFORD-OREGON

EUGENE, Ore. — Third-ranked Stanford visits sixth-ranked Oregon on Thursday night. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 6 p.m.

ALSO:

— SNOW RESCUE-CULTUS LAKE: A married couple has been rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Deschutes National Forest.

