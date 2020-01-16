AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 16.

Thursday, Jan. 16 9:00 AM Oregon Health Authority Emergency Medical Services for Children Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Thursday, Jan. 16 2:00 PM Oregon Public Health Advisory Board meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority, PHD.Communications@state.or.us, 1 503 422 7179

Thursday, Jan. 16 3:00 PM University of Oregon and City of Silverton hold partnership kickoff celebration – University of Oregon and Silver host celebration to mark the kickoff of the Sustainable City Year Partnership with Silverton

Location: Silverton Senior Center, 115 Westfield St, Silverton, OR

Weblinks: https://uoregon.edu/, https://twitter.com/uoregon

Contacts: Katie Fields, SCYP Communications , kfields7@uoregon.edu, 1 206 430 2446

Friday, Jan. 17 12:00 PM CHC leads Congressional Delegation to investigate impact of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy – Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro and Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela lead Congressional delegation to Brownsville, TX, and Matamaros, Mexico, to investigate the impacts of the Trump Administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and the use of tent court facilities to adjudicate ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum cases. Delegation includes Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio, Suzanne Bonamici, Ben Ray Lujan, Rosa DeLauro, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Nanette Diaz Barragan, Linda Sanchez, Grace Napolitano, Pete Aguilar, Norma Torres, Sylvia Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee, Brendan Boyle, Jimmy Panetta and Ed Case * Includes press briefing (12:00 PM CST), following a visit to asylum-seekers in Matamoros, which has the largest tent camp of its kind on the U.S.-Mexico border, a tour of tent court facilities in Brownsville, and discussions with families under the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Location: Xeriscape Park, Brownsville, TX

Weblinks: https://congressionalhispaniccaucus-castro.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HispanicCaucus

Contacts: Elena Pino, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, CHCPressOffice@mail.house.gov, 1 202 507 0273

The press conference will also be live streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/congressional.hispanic.caucus/