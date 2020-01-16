Skip to Content
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 70, Estacada 61

Culver 47, Colton 38

Damascus Christian 72, Southwest Christian 39

David Douglas 64, Sandy 61

Jefferson 66, Regis 46

Jordan Valley 49, Notus, Idaho 43

Kennedy 59, Chemawa 39

Life Christian 83, Grand View Christian 34

Oakland 69, Monroe 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

La Pine vs. Lakeview, ccd.

McLoughlin vs. Corbett, ccd.

Paisley vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 46, St. Stephens Academy 22

Damascus Christian 34, Southwest Christian 30

Eddyville 70, McKenzie 18

Lowell 54, Oakridge 34

Mapleton 37, Alsea 29

Mohawk 52, Siletz Valley Early College 23

N. Clackamas Christian 39, Trinity 10

Portland Adventist 51, Riverdale 49

Riverside 38, Irrigon 34

Triangle Lake 43, Crow 16

Vale 36, Burns 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

La Pine vs. Lakeview, ccd.

Paisley vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.

