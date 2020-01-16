Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 70, Estacada 61
Culver 47, Colton 38
Damascus Christian 72, Southwest Christian 39
David Douglas 64, Sandy 61
Jefferson 66, Regis 46
Jordan Valley 49, Notus, Idaho 43
Kennedy 59, Chemawa 39
Life Christian 83, Grand View Christian 34
Oakland 69, Monroe 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
La Pine vs. Lakeview, ccd.
McLoughlin vs. Corbett, ccd.
Paisley vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 46, St. Stephens Academy 22
Damascus Christian 34, Southwest Christian 30
Eddyville 70, McKenzie 18
Lowell 54, Oakridge 34
Mapleton 37, Alsea 29
Mohawk 52, Siletz Valley Early College 23
N. Clackamas Christian 39, Trinity 10
Portland Adventist 51, Riverdale 49
Riverside 38, Irrigon 34
Triangle Lake 43, Crow 16
Vale 36, Burns 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
La Pine vs. Lakeview, ccd.
Paisley vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
