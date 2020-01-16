Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Firth 44, W. Jefferson 43
Hansen 51, Sun Valley Community 37
Jordan Valley, Ore. 49, Notus 43
Malad 56, Bear Lake 52
N. Fremont 52, Ririe 31
Wilder 61, Vision Charter 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 42, Idaho Falls 25
Bonneville 60, Skyline 46
Burley 50, Preston 39
Century 44, Pocatello 21
Cole Valley 54, Vision Charter 11
Fruitland 62, Payette 35
Greenleaf 54, Victory Charter 21
Murtaugh 56, Hagerman 33
Parma 66, Homedale 15
Rigby 45, Highland 34
Tri-Valley 36, Salmon River 35
Wallace 53, Clark Fork 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/