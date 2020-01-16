Skip to Content
Published 9:19 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Firth 44, W. Jefferson 43

Hansen 51, Sun Valley Community 37

Jordan Valley, Ore. 49, Notus 43

Malad 56, Bear Lake 52

N. Fremont 52, Ririe 31

Wilder 61, Vision Charter 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 42, Idaho Falls 25

Bonneville 60, Skyline 46

Burley 50, Preston 39

Century 44, Pocatello 21

Cole Valley 54, Vision Charter 11

Fruitland 62, Payette 35

Greenleaf 54, Victory Charter 21

Murtaugh 56, Hagerman 33

Parma 66, Homedale 15

Rigby 45, Highland 34

Tri-Valley 36, Salmon River 35

Wallace 53, Clark Fork 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

