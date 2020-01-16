WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 12:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON-CARBON CAP

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated a rule designed to cap carbon pollution in the state — but it has drastically limited its application. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING.

NORTHWEST WEATHER

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Portions of a road through rural mountain communities northeast of Seattle reopened, allowing some supplies into an area that has been without power for days because of a series of winter storms that brought several feet of snow to parts of western Washington. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

MICROSOFT-CLIMATE PLEDGE

Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 500 words. AP Photos.

ELECTION SECURITY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is seeking $1.8 million in state money for security in county election offices that would make Washington eligible for another $8.6 million in matching federal funds. SENT: 320 words.

BOEING MAX-COMMITTEE

A government committee reviewing how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new passenger planes for flight has determined that the system is safe and effective but small changes need to be made. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 650 words. AP Photos.

With BC-US—SOUTHWEST BOEING PLANE: Southwest joins rivals in again delaying Boeing jet’s return.

SWEPT INTO THE OCEAN-MOTHER

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of two young children who drowned off the Oregon coast when a rogue wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean has posted a statement on social media thanking supporters for their prayers and messages. SENT: 270 words.

STARBUCKS-UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES

DETROIT — Starbucks is expanding a program that tries to help low-income communities by opening coffee shops and hiring local workers. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 480 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

WASHINGTON ST-ROLOVICH

Nick Rolovich rebuilt Hawaii in a hurry. He won’t be rebuilding in his new job as the head coach at Washington State. He’ll trying to maintain what Mike Leach started but against better competition. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 500 words. Developing from at 2:30 p.m. news conference. Pursuing Photo

BKC—SANTA CLARA-GONZAGA

SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa Clara plays at No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. By Nicholas K. Geranios. Upcoming: 600 words. Game starts at 8 p.m. PT. Photos.

BKC—OREGON-WASHINGTON STATE

No. 8 Oregon plays at Washington State on Thursday. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming: 600 words. Game starts at 6 p.m. PT. Photos

BKC—OREGON STATE-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Oregon State travels north to face slumping Washington on Thursday night. The Huskies have dropped three of four to start conference play while the Beavers are coming off an impressive romp over Arizona last weekend. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 8 p.m. PT. 600 words.

BKC—EASTERN WASHINGTON-IDAHO

Eastern Washington plays Idaho at Cowan Spectrum. game at 6:05 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—OLYMPIC WEIGHTLIFTER-SEX ABUSE: Olympic weightlifter who sexually abused girl sentenced.

—VAPING ILLNESS-WASHINGTON: Officials: 23 cases of vaping-related illness in Washington.

—DAIRIES-NITRATES: EPA petition asks for action on tainted drinking water.