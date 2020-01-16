AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 16 12:30 PM Bellvue holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. keynote – City of Bellevue marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with annual keynote address, this year from student and author Azure Savage, who discusses racial inequities in the education system

Location: Bellevue City Hall, 450 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: https://bellevuewa.gov/, https://twitter.com/bellevuewa

Contacts: Yuriana Garcia Tellez, City of Bellevue, WA, diversity@bellevuewa.gov, 1 425 452 7886

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 16 1:00 PM Washington State PDC holds forum on influence of online political ads – Washington State Public Disclosure Commission holds ‘Big Data, Big Dollars: Shining a Light on Digital Political Advertising’ forum, to discuss on digital political advertising and how best to ensure transparency in this rapidly evolving area. Speakers include National Institute on Money in Politics Managing Director Denise Roth Barber, Campaign Legal Center Legal Counsel Austin Graham, Washington State University’s Travis Ridout, and Sermo Digital co-founder Josh Amato

Location: Helen Sommers Building -Washington State Patrol, 60208100100, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: WA Public Disclosure Commission, pdc@pdc.wa.gov, 1 360 753 1111

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 16 Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner – Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner, honoring individuals that have made ‘significant contributions to the agricultural community in the Greater Franklin County region and its immediate surrounding areas’

Location: Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center Pasco, 2525 N 20th Ave, Pasco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pascochamber.org, https://twitter.com/pascochamber

Contacts: Pasco Chamber of Commerce, 1 509 547 9755

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Friday, Jan. 17 Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos continues three-day visit to India – Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos continues three-day visit to India. During his visit, he is expected to attend Amazon India’s ‘smbhav’ event for small and medium businesses in New Delhi and participate in a ‘mega Prime Video event’ with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 17 11:05 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Everett Recovery Cafe, 2804 Grand Ave, Everett, WA (11:05 AM PST); tours a STEM and CTE classes, Post Middle School, 1220 E Fifth St, Arlington, WA (1:15 PM PST); and tours newly-opened Everett Census office, 1000 Se Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA (3:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Amanda Munger, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, amanda.munger@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 16 Previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of Sam Shepard comedy – ‘True West’, previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of the comedy play by Sam Shepard, following two brothers from different walks of life as they clash when they have to house sit for their mother in a Los Angeles suburb, exploring the misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream. Opening night 22 Jan

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

——————–

Friday, Jan. 17 Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos concludes three-day visit to India – Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos concludes three-day visit to India. During his visit, he is expected to attend Amazon India’s ‘smbhav’ event for small and medium businesses in New Delhi and participate in a ‘mega Prime Video event’ with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 18 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: Edison Elementary School, 5801 Main Ave, Bow, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605