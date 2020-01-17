Skip to Content
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 54, Scio 25

Barlow 76, Gresham 49

Bend 64, McKay 40

Camas Valley 57, McKenzie 32

Canby 60, Lakeridge 54

Cascade Christian 86, South Umpqua 33

Century 59, McMinnville 39

Clackamas 71, Central Catholic 61

Coquille 86, Gold Beach 47

Country Christian 45, Southwest Christian 37

Crater 62, Willamette 57, OT

Creswell 61, Harrisburg 33

Damascus Christian 65, N. Clackamas Christian 31

Grant 63, Lincoln 28

Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Catlin Gabel 16

La Grande 71, Ontario 29

Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 31

Life Christian def. Portland Waldorf, forfeit

Marist 51, Elmira 29

Marshfield 59, Junction City 52

McNary 64, West Salem 63

North Medford 33, Grants Pass 30

Parkrose 68, Milwaukie 61

Philomath 50, Cascade 39

Prairie City 63, Monument/Dayville 34

Reedsport 73, Waldport 56

Riddle 44, New Hope Christian 39

Santiam Christian 54, Pleasant Hill 37

Seaside 80, North Marion 50

Sheldon 56, Roseburg 43

Sherwood 57, Forest Grove 32

Siuslaw 56, Cottage Grove 54

South Eugene 57, South Medford 46

St. Mary’s 69, Douglas 50

Stayton 67, Sweet Home 65

Sutherlin 44, Brookings-Harbor 28

Toledo 71, Bandon 53

Triad School 45, North Lake 40

Union 57, Stanfield 42

Warrenton 55, Taft 36

West Linn 95, Tigard 64

Western Christian High School 60, Santiam 55

Westview 56, Southridge 39

Wilsonville 76, Hillsboro 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Eagle Point vs. North Bend, ccd.

Elgin vs. Joseph, ccd.

Rogue River vs. Glide, ccd.

Valley Catholic vs. Madras, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 54, Scio 25

Ashland 51, North Eugene 31

Astoria 61, Gladstone 32

Bandon 48, Toledo 29

Beaverton 55, Sunset 18

Bend 48, McKay 19

Canby 44, Lakeridge 34

Central 64, North Salem 22

Churchill 75, Springfield 31

Cleveland 58, Madison 33

Crater 48, Willamette 42

Crosshill Christian 52, C.S. Lewis 9

Damascus Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 16

Dayton 56, Blanchet Catholic 31

Echo 67, Mitchell/Spray 10

Enterprise 51, Heppner 35

Faith Bible 61, Columbia Christian 25

Gervais 62, Chemawa 35

Grant 54, Lincoln 40

Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Catlin Gabel 16

Imbler 23, Griswold 21

Junction City 43, Marshfield 28

La Grande 71, Ontario 29

Liberty 65, Glencoe 44

Marist 49, Elmira 20

McMinnville 55, Century 37

Mountain View 66, Summit 54

Mountainside 42, Jesuit 32

Nestucca 60, Knappa 42

North Douglas 45, Yoncalla 22

North Lake 43, Triad School 12

North Marion 41, Seaside 29

North Medford 33, Grants Pass 30

Oregon City 56, Lake Oswego 30

Philomath 54, Cascade 29

Portland Christian 42, Mannahouse Christian 29

Powers/Pacific Co-op 48, Glendale 15

Ridgeview 60, Redmond 32

Roosevelt 70, Jefferson PDX 37

Santiam 39, Western Christian High School 33

Santiam Christian 46, Pleasant Hill 41

Sherwood 41, Forest Grove 28

Southridge 51, Westview 30

Southwest Christian 40, Country Christian 30

Sutherlin 48, Brookings-Harbor 20

Taft 39, Warrenton 36

The Dalles 47, Crook County 45

Union 57, Stanfield 39

Vernonia 65, Gaston 10

Waldport 49, Reedsport 23

Wallowa 41, Powder Valley 36

West Linn 64, Tigard 32

West Salem 61, McNary 45

Wilson 39, Franklin 33

Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 42

Woodburn 58, Sisters 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Eagle Point vs. North Bend, ccd.

Elgin vs. Joseph, ccd.

Madras vs. Valley Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

