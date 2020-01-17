Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 54, Scio 25
Barlow 76, Gresham 49
Bend 64, McKay 40
Camas Valley 57, McKenzie 32
Canby 60, Lakeridge 54
Cascade Christian 86, South Umpqua 33
Century 59, McMinnville 39
Clackamas 71, Central Catholic 61
Coquille 86, Gold Beach 47
Country Christian 45, Southwest Christian 37
Crater 62, Willamette 57, OT
Creswell 61, Harrisburg 33
Damascus Christian 65, N. Clackamas Christian 31
Grant 63, Lincoln 28
Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Catlin Gabel 16
La Grande 71, Ontario 29
Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 31
Life Christian def. Portland Waldorf, forfeit
Marist 51, Elmira 29
Marshfield 59, Junction City 52
McNary 64, West Salem 63
North Medford 33, Grants Pass 30
Parkrose 68, Milwaukie 61
Philomath 50, Cascade 39
Prairie City 63, Monument/Dayville 34
Reedsport 73, Waldport 56
Riddle 44, New Hope Christian 39
Santiam Christian 54, Pleasant Hill 37
Seaside 80, North Marion 50
Sheldon 56, Roseburg 43
Sherwood 57, Forest Grove 32
Siuslaw 56, Cottage Grove 54
South Eugene 57, South Medford 46
St. Mary’s 69, Douglas 50
Stayton 67, Sweet Home 65
Sutherlin 44, Brookings-Harbor 28
Toledo 71, Bandon 53
Triad School 45, North Lake 40
Union 57, Stanfield 42
Warrenton 55, Taft 36
West Linn 95, Tigard 64
Western Christian High School 60, Santiam 55
Westview 56, Southridge 39
Wilsonville 76, Hillsboro 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Eagle Point vs. North Bend, ccd.
Elgin vs. Joseph, ccd.
Rogue River vs. Glide, ccd.
Valley Catholic vs. Madras, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 54, Scio 25
Ashland 51, North Eugene 31
Astoria 61, Gladstone 32
Bandon 48, Toledo 29
Beaverton 55, Sunset 18
Bend 48, McKay 19
Canby 44, Lakeridge 34
Central 64, North Salem 22
Churchill 75, Springfield 31
Cleveland 58, Madison 33
Crater 48, Willamette 42
Crosshill Christian 52, C.S. Lewis 9
Damascus Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 16
Dayton 56, Blanchet Catholic 31
Echo 67, Mitchell/Spray 10
Enterprise 51, Heppner 35
Faith Bible 61, Columbia Christian 25
Gervais 62, Chemawa 35
Grant 54, Lincoln 40
Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Catlin Gabel 16
Imbler 23, Griswold 21
Junction City 43, Marshfield 28
La Grande 71, Ontario 29
Liberty 65, Glencoe 44
Marist 49, Elmira 20
McMinnville 55, Century 37
Mountain View 66, Summit 54
Mountainside 42, Jesuit 32
Nestucca 60, Knappa 42
North Douglas 45, Yoncalla 22
North Lake 43, Triad School 12
North Marion 41, Seaside 29
North Medford 33, Grants Pass 30
Oregon City 56, Lake Oswego 30
Philomath 54, Cascade 29
Portland Christian 42, Mannahouse Christian 29
Powers/Pacific Co-op 48, Glendale 15
Ridgeview 60, Redmond 32
Roosevelt 70, Jefferson PDX 37
Santiam 39, Western Christian High School 33
Santiam Christian 46, Pleasant Hill 41
Sherwood 41, Forest Grove 28
Southridge 51, Westview 30
Southwest Christian 40, Country Christian 30
Sutherlin 48, Brookings-Harbor 20
Taft 39, Warrenton 36
The Dalles 47, Crook County 45
Union 57, Stanfield 39
Vernonia 65, Gaston 10
Waldport 49, Reedsport 23
Wallowa 41, Powder Valley 36
West Linn 64, Tigard 32
West Salem 61, McNary 45
Wilson 39, Franklin 33
Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 42
Woodburn 58, Sisters 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Eagle Point vs. North Bend, ccd.
Elgin vs. Joseph, ccd.
Madras vs. Valley Catholic, ccd.
