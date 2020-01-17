Skip to Content
Published 9:09 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 52, Borah 42

Challis 53, Taylor’s Crossing 37

Clark Fork 72, Valley Christian, Mont. 48

Kimberly 61, Snake River 53

Marsing 45, Cole Valley 34

Meridian 72, Mountain View 52

Middleton 67, Nampa 48

Post Falls 66, Lake City 37

Preston 79, Pocatello 55

Victory Charter 64, Greenleaf 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rigby vs. Bonneville, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 58, Lighthouse Christian 57

Lake City 46, Post Falls 33

Ririe 40, N. Fremont 27

Sandpoint 55, Lakeland 43

Sho-Ban 50, Mackay 47

Sugar-Salem 63, Teton 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

