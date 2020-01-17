Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 52, Borah 42
Challis 53, Taylor’s Crossing 37
Clark Fork 72, Valley Christian, Mont. 48
Kimberly 61, Snake River 53
Marsing 45, Cole Valley 34
Meridian 72, Mountain View 52
Middleton 67, Nampa 48
Post Falls 66, Lake City 37
Preston 79, Pocatello 55
Victory Charter 64, Greenleaf 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rigby vs. Bonneville, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 58, Lighthouse Christian 57
Lake City 46, Post Falls 33
Ririe 40, N. Fremont 27
Sandpoint 55, Lakeland 43
Sho-Ban 50, Mackay 47
Sugar-Salem 63, Teton 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
