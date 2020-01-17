Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county judge in Oregon has ordered the secretary of state to process two clean energy ballot initiatives that environmentalists want to bring before voters in November, after the state official had rejected them. Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, had earlier said the ballot initiatives violated a state requirement that legislative measures stick to one subject. But a Marion County judge said she was wrong. Backers of the initiatives said they will move full steam ahead with gathering signatures for the proposed measures after they undergo a required step with the attorney general.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say the estranged husband of a missing Albany woman is now a person of interest in their investigation. KOIN-TV reports 37-year-old Tiffany Lazon was reported missing Jan. 8 by her daughter. Police said Thursday that Craig Lazon is the last person known to have had contact with her in late December. Police say he told them Jan. 9 that he didn’t know where Tiffany was and thought she moved to Washington. Late Tuesday, Craig Lazon was arrested on charges connected with Tiffany’s cat, which was found in a storage locker without food or water. Tiffany Lazon is described as 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds, with blonde hair and glasses.

WESTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a snowmobile crash in northeastern Oregon while trying to traverse winter weather conditions to her home near Weston. The East Oregonian reports 58-year-old JoLynn Lieuallen was found dead shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Family members say Lieuallen had parked at her mother’s house and was snowmobiling to her home because of poor road conditions, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. A worried family member went to look for her and discovered the crash. The sheriff’s office says deputies and East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue got to the crash with help from snowmobile operators and a snow cat.

GLIDE, Ore. (AP) — Two people were rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Umpqua National Forest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Brad Barron and his wife were visiting the lake outside the town of Glide on Monday and stayed overnight when they had car trouble. Heavy snowfall prevented them from leaving and Brad Barron walked several miles to get a cellphone signal and call for help. Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a snowcat. Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road. Barron and his wife were found cold, but unharmed.