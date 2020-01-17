Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Rural mountain communities outside Seattle where unusually intense winter storms knocked out power for days have seen some relief. Convoys were able to bring in food and other supplies after crews cleared power lines and trees that had fallen across a highway leading to the small towns. A series of winter storms dumped several feet of unusual snow on parts of western Washington state. Authorities had warned it could be several days before power is fully restored for hundreds of people in the area. But late Thursday afternoon, authorities estimated power would be restored on Friday afternoon. As the storms moved south Thursday, heavy rain and strong winds battered parts of Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Olympia, Wash. (AP) — Washington Supreme Court Justice Charles Wiggins announced Thursday he will retire at the end of March. Wiggins was first elected to the court in 2010. He is 72. In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, Wiggins wrote that it had been “a tremendous honor” to serve on the court but that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Nancy, and their family. Inslee, a Democrat, will appoint a new justice who must run in the November election, and then again in 2022, when Wiggins’ term would have ended. The other members of the court are: Chief Justice Debra Stephens, Justices Barbara Madsen, Charles Johnson, Susan Owens, Steven Gonzalez, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, and Mary Yu.

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says a Washington Supreme Court decision limiting his program to cap carbon pollution is a “clarion call” that lawmakers must act. The court on Thursday reinstated Inslee’s Clean Air Rule but drastically limited its application. In a 5-4 decision, the court said the rule can apply to refineries, power plants and factories that create their own emissions _ but not to companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas for others to burn. Inslee says the ruling makes it clear that lawmakers need to pass comprehensive legislation to protect the climate.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old man died in a road rage shooting near Tacoma after he and a 42-year-old man exited their vehicles with guns. Detective Ed Troyer says Darek Williams was driving a Chevrolet Silverado Wednesday evening when he passed several vehicles on Chamber Creek Road and then stopped his truck, blocking traffic. Troyer says Williams then got out with a handgun. Troyer says the 42-year-old passenger in another truck exited the vehicle with a gun and during a confrontation the passenger fired a fatal shot at Williams. There’s no indication the men knew each other. The News Tribune reports that the shooter was cooperating with investigators and as of Thursday morning had not been arrested.