Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as top-ranked Gonzaga pounded Santa Clara 104-54 for its 33rd straight home win, the longest streak in the nation. Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for cold-shooting Santa Clara, which is off to its best start in decades.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising No. 8 Oregon 72-61. Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars. Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 37 points to become Oregon’s all-time leading scorer and the sixth-ranked Ducks handed No. 3 Stanford it’s first conference loss with an 87-55 victory on Thursday night. Ionescu went into the game needing 24 points to match Oregon career leader Alison Lang, who had 2,252 between 1980-84. When the record was announced on the video scoreboard, the crowd gave the senior guard a standing ovation. Kiana Williams had 15 points for Stanford, which trailed by as many as 30 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaiah Stewart scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, RaeQuan Battle scored 11 first-half points in the first start of his career, and Washington beat Oregon State 64-56. Washington rebounded from a miserable trip to the Bay Area with a pair of losses last week. A new-look lineup provided the Huskies a needed spark. Jaden McDaniels did not play after starting the first 17 games. Marcus Tsohonis scored 11 points off the bench. Kylor Kelley led Oregon State with 16 points and Tres Tinkle added 15. It was a dud of a response by the Beavers after last Sunday’s impressive home win over Arizona.