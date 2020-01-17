Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:15 p.m.

MINING CLEANUP

BOISE — The director of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says the agency needs money to clean up or contain past mining waste. John Tippets told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee on Friday that among the problems is another collapse at the abandoned Triumph Mine in central Idaho. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

GRAND TETON-MOUNTAIN GOATS

JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming wildlife managers are criticizing plans by Grand Teton National Park to shoot nonnative mountain goats by helicopter. Inclement weather has so far prevented the aerial gunning though park officials recently closed off a wide area of the Teton Range where shooting is to occur. SENT: 300 words.

ALSO:

GROUP HOME-RAPE CHARGES: Former Boise group home employee charged with rape

DISTRICT OPEN MEETINGS VIOLATION: Idaho school board unknowingly violated open meetings law