Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Oregon judge orders clean energy ballot measures to proceed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county judge in Oregon has ordered the secretary of state to process two clean energy ballot initiatives that environmentalists want to bring before voters in November, after the state official had rejected them. Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, had earlier said the ballot initiatives violated a state requirement that legislative measures stick to one subject. But a Marion County judge said she was wrong. Backers of the initiatives said they will move full steam ahead with gathering signatures for the proposed measures after they undergo a required step with the attorney general.

Missing woman’s estranged husband named person of interest

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say the estranged husband of a missing Albany woman is now a person of interest in their investigation. KOIN-TV reports 37-year-old Tiffany Lazon was reported missing Jan. 8 by her daughter. Police said Thursday that Craig Lazon is the last person known to have had contact with her in late December. Police say he told them Jan. 9 that he didn’t know where Tiffany was and thought she moved to Washington. Late Tuesday, Craig Lazon was arrested on charges connected with Tiffany’s cat, which was found in a storage locker without food or water. Tiffany Lazon is described as 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds, with blonde hair and glasses.

Woman dies in northeastern Oregon snowmobile crash

WESTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a snowmobile crash in northeastern Oregon while trying to traverse winter weather conditions to her home near Weston. The East Oregonian reports 58-year-old JoLynn Lieuallen was found dead shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Family members say Lieuallen had parked at her mother’s house and was snowmobiling to her home because of poor road conditions, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. A worried family member went to look for her and discovered the crash. The sheriff’s office says deputies and East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue got to the crash with help from snowmobile operators and a snow cat.

2 rescued from snowstorm at Cultus Lake

GLIDE, Ore. (AP) — Two people were rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Umpqua National Forest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Brad Barron and his wife were visiting the lake outside the town of Glide on Monday and stayed overnight when they had car trouble. Heavy snowfall prevented them from leaving and Brad Barron walked several miles to get a cellphone signal and call for help. Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a snowcat. Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road. Barron and his wife were found cold, but unharmed.

Teen who fled with mom to avoid cancer surgery has operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon teenager who was taken out of state by her mother to avoid surgery for a rare type of liver cancer has had the operation while in the custody of the state welfare officials. Kylee Dixon was recovering Thursday after surgery to remove liver tumors. Christine Dixon has said she didn’t want her daughter to have the surgery after months of chemotherapy debilitated Kylee and that her daughter did much better on CBD oil, a non-psychoactive compound extracted from cannabis plants, and other alternative therapies. Kylee previously said she didn’t want the surgery, but at a court hearing earlier this month she told the judge she was ready for the operation.

EPA petition asks for action on tainted drinking water

Eight state and national health and environment groups are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take emergency action because they say Oregon regulators have failed to curb nitrate contamination in drinking water sources near large dairies and feedlots. The groups filed a Safe Drinking Water Act petition with the EPA Thursday, saying the contamination presents “an imminent and substantial endangerment to the health of the residents of the Lower Umatilla Basin in Oregon.” It asks for six specific actions, including supplying free drinking water to affected residents in the area — which includes Hermiston, Boardman and Irrigon.

Mom of 2 Oregon children swept into ocean thanks supporters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of two young children who drowned off the Oregon coast when a rogue wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean has posted a statement on social media thanking supporters for their prayers and messages. Jamie Stiles, of Portland, said in the message posted on Facebook late Wednesday that she is “not ok right now” but is in treatment. Her children, 7-year-old Lola and 4-year-old William, drowned last Saturday on Oregon’s northern coast when heavy surf swept them into the ocean as they walked on a beach path. Stiles’ husband, Jeremy, survived and is recovering in a hospital.

Bail raised to $5M for man accused of luring girls online

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A judge raised bail to $5 million for a 41-year-old Bend man who authorities say posed as a teenage boy online to seek explicit photos from dozens of girls around the country over a period of at least four years. KTVZ-TV reports Keith Fyten was arrested on a 95-count indictment and warrant at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as he returned from the Netherlands, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies revealed Wednesday.