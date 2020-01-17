No. 8 Oregon looks for road win vs Washington

AP - Oregon-Northwest

No. 8 Oregon (14-4, 3-2) vs. Washington (12-6, 2-3)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Oregon looks for its third straight win over Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington’s last win at home against the Ducks came on Jan. 18, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Huskies have allowed only 56.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. Pritchard has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ducks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Washington has 28 assists on 63 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Oregon has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

___

___

