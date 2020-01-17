AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jan. 17.

Friday, Jan. 17 9:00 AM Oregon Health Authority Coordinated Care Organizations Metrics and Scoring Committee meeting

Location: Five Oak Building, 421 SW Oak St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Allyson Hagen, Oregon Health Authority, Allyson.Hagen@state.or.us, 1 503 449 6457; Pete Edlund, Oregon Health Authority, peter.m.edlund@dhsoha.state.or.us, 1 503 931 8873;

Friday, Jan. 17 9:00 AM ‘Know Me Know’ initiative launch event, to aid families impacted by incarceration – The Contingent and Oregon Department of Corrections hold a launch event for ‘Know Me Know’ initiative, which aims to mobilize Oregonians to serve families impacted by incarceration by providing mentoring and visitation services for prisoners’ children and creating networks of support for impacted families

Location: Columbia River Correctional Institution, 9111 NE Sunderland Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://thecontingent.org/

Contacts: Ben Sand, The Contingent, b.sand@thecontingent.org, 1 503 209 3485 ; Jennifer Black, The Contingent, jennifer.black@doc.state.or.us, 1 503 569 3318 ;

Friday, Jan. 17 11:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler hosts Eugene mayor to discuss homelessness crisis – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hosts a delegation of officials from the City of Eugene, including Mayor Lucy Vinis, to discuss the actions Portland has taken to lead the way in addressing the homelessness crisis

Location: 1111 NW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Friday, Jan. 17 12:00 PM CHC leads Congressional delegation to investigate impact of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy – Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro and Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela lead Congressional delegation to Brownsville, TX, and Matamaros, Mexico, to investigate the impacts of the Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and the use of tent court facilities to adjudicate ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum cases. Delegation includes Dem Reps. Marcy Kaptur, Peter DeFazio, Suzanne Bonamici, Ben Ray Lujan, Rosa DeLauro, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Nanette Diaz Barragan, Linda Sanchez, Grace Napolitano, Pete Aguilar, Norma Torres, Sylvia Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee, Brendan Boyle, Jimmy Panetta and Ed Case * Includes press briefing (12:00 PM CST), following a visit to asylum-seekers in Matamoros, which has the largest tent camp of its kind on the U.S.-Mexico border, a tour of tent court facilities in Brownsville, and discussions with families under the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Location: Xeriscape Park, Brownsville, TX

Weblinks: https://congressionalhispaniccaucus-castro.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HispanicCaucus

Contacts: Elena Pino, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, CHCPressOffice@mail.house.gov, 1 202 507 0273

The press conference will also be live streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/congressional.hispanic.caucus/

Friday, Jan. 17 12:00 PM Oregon Commission for Women meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nancy Kramer, Oregon Advocacy Commissions Office, nancy.kramer@oregon.gov, 1 503 302 9725