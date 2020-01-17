Oregon News Digest

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:50 p.m.

KIDS SUE CLIMATE CHANGE

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policies and reliance on fossil fuels harms them, jeopardizes their future and violates their constitutional rights, potentially bringing an end to a long-running legal battle that activists saw as an important front in the war against environmental degradation. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 560 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming was her top priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month and she was “cautiously optimistic” something could pass despite Republicans saying there could be another walkout by the GOP to thwart the effort. SENT: 428 words.

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE — As hundreds continue to wait for their power to be restored after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, thousands in southern Oregon lost power in heavy snow Thursday night. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

OREGON OUTDOOR RECREATION

SALEM, Ore. — A panel commissioned by Gov. Kate Brown aiming to improve recreation in Oregon’s outdoors suggests creating an Oregon Outdoors Pass and getting more diversity in wild spaces. SENT: 210 words.

SPORTS:

BKW—T25 STANFORD OREGON

EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu didn’t notice the Oregon crowd’s roar when she finally went to the bench with a career-high 37 points against Stanford. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

ALSO:

—AIRPORT PASSENGER VIDEO GAME: Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game.

—SOUTHERN OREGON POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power to thousands in southern Oregon.

—FENTANYL OVERDOSES-NEW CHARGES: Man accused in international fentanyl ring faces new charges.

—FATAL FIRE KLAMATH FALLS: Woman dies, firefighter hurt in Klamath Falls house fire.

The AP-Portland, Ore.