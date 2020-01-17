Tinkle, Oregon State visit Washington St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon State (12-5, 2-3) vs. Washington State (11-7, 2-3)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Tres Tinkle and Oregon State will battle CJ Elleby and Washington State. The senior Tinkle has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Elleby, a sophomore, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Washington State’s Elleby, Jeff Pollard and Jervae Robinson have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ethan Thompson has had his hand in 47 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Oregon State is 7-0 when it limits opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 5-5 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Washington State is 11-0 when it allows 47.1 percent or less from the field and 0-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beavers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Oregon State has assists on 47 of 70 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has committed a turnover on just 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,