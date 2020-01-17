WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:05 p.m.

KIDS SUE-CLIMATE CHANGE

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policies and reliance on fossil fuels harms them, jeopardizes their future and violates their constitutional rights, potentially dealing a fatal blow to a long-running case that activists saw as an important front in the war against environmental degradation. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 690 words. AP Photos.

SUPREME COURT ELECTORAL COLLEGE

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide ahead of the 2020 election whether presidential electors are bound to support the popular vote winner in their states or can opt for someone else. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hundreds of people without power for as long as a week are slowly seeing their lights come back on after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, while thousands in Southern Oregon lost power in a Thursday snowstorm. SENT: 270 words. AP Photos.

GUN RALLY SHEA

Washington Rep. Matt Shea spoke to hundreds of supporters on the Capitol steps Friday decrying the findings of report that says he participated in domestic terrorism against the United States. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

BOEING PLANE

Boeing is working to fix a newly discovered problem with software powering up on the 737 Max, adding to the list of tasks the aircraft maker faces to get the grounded plane back in the air. By David Koenig. SENT: 520 words.

ELECTION 2020 PROTESTS

CHICAGO — Days after President Donald Trump killed an Iranian general and said he was sending more soldiers to the Middle East, about 100 protesters stood on a pedestrian bridge over Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive with an illuminated sign that read “No War in Iran.” By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1030 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

—NATIONAL PARK DESECRATION: National Park Service, Tribe investigating site desecration.

—SIDEWALK FATAL VEGAS: Washington state man killed by vehicle on Las Vegas sidewalk.

—SEATTLE OFFICER FIRED: Seattle police officer fired over profane social media posts.