WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Rural mountain communities outside Seattle that have been without power for days and cut off from the outside world by a series of winter storms saw some relief as convoys brought in food and other supplies. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF

—SEATTLE OFFICER FIRED: Seattle police officer fired over profane social media posts.