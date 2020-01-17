AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jan. 17.

Friday, Jan. 17 10:30 AM Groundbreaking Celebration for Second and Mercer affordable housing – Plymouth Housing, City of Seattle, and Path with Art hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Second and Mercer affordable housing units, intended for those who have previously experienced homelessness

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Friday, Jan. 17 11:05 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Everett Recovery Cafe, 2804 Grand Ave, Everett, WA (11:05 AM PST); tours a STEM and CTE classes, Post Middle School, 1220 E Fifth St, Arlington, WA (1:15 PM PST); and tours newly-opened Everett Census office, 1000 Se Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA (3:00 PM PST)

Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 16 Previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of Sam Shepard comedy – ‘True West’, previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of the comedy play by Sam Shepard, following two brothers from different walks of life as they clash when they have to house sit for their mother in a Los Angeles suburb, exploring the misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream. Opening night 22 Jan

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Friday, Jan. 17 Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos concludes three-day visit to India – Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos concludes three-day visit to India. During his visit, he is expected to attend Amazon India’s ‘smbhav’ event for small and medium businesses in New Delhi and participate in a ‘mega Prime Video event’ with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Saturday, Jan. 18 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: Edison Elementary School, 5801 Main Ave, Bow, WA

